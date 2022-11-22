Ex-Limestone County teacher marries student linked to his alleged sex crime

A now-former East Limestone High School special education teacher has married a student under the age of 19 with whom he is is accused of engaging in a sex act, according to court documents reviewed by WAAY 31.
Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, was an itinerant special education teacher and a coach at East Limestone High School. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip about a possible inappropriate relationship between Tucker and a student.
The marriage occurred Nov. 8, records show.
Tucker, of Madison, was arrested in mid-September and released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.
Conditions of that bond barred Tucker from communicating with the victim, but there is a hearing scheduled to review the bond requirements.
On Tuesday, Tucker's defense attorney Nick Lough said his client did not violate the conditions of that bond despite getting married.
“Mr. Tucker has not violated the conditions of his bond. He has had absolutely no direct communication or contact with his wife, but they are lawfully and legally married and so as a defense team, all we can do is file a motion with a court on that issue," Lough said.
Tucker is asking the judge in his case to change his current bond requirements.
"We are asking that the judge strike any kind of language with any bond conditions that would limit his ability or his wife’s ability to contact each other and communicate with each other, and that’s really all were asking at this point for the judge to consider.”
The Limestone County Board of Education accepted Tucker’s resignation after his arrest.
