Ex-Limestone County superintendent sentenced to federal prison in school fraud scheme

A former superintendent of the Limestone County school system is headed to federal prison.
Tom Sisk will spend 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence, which also includes paying a $15,000 fine and $13,000 in restitution, was ordered by a federal judge Tuesday.
Sisk pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to defraud the government charge related to a school fraud scheme. That scheme involved fraudulently enrolling privately educated students in public virtual schools to get more funding.
Sisk is one of five people charged in the scheme. Trey Holladay, the former superintendent of the Athens City school system, is one of them. He and two other co-defendants will be sentenced Thursday
A date for Sisk to surrender to federal custody has not yet been set, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.