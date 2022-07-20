 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows
in the mid 70s tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ex-Limestone County superintendent sentenced to federal prison in school fraud scheme

  • Updated
  • 0
Tom Sisk

Tom Sisk, former Limestone County school system superintendent

A former superintendent of the Limestone County school system is headed to federal prison.

Tom Sisk will spend 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence, which also includes paying a $15,000 fine and $13,000 in restitution, was ordered by a federal judge Tuesday.

Sisk pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to defraud the government charge related to a school fraud scheme. That scheme involved fraudulently enrolling privately educated students in public virtual schools to get more funding.

Sisk is one of five people charged in the scheme. Trey Holladay, the former superintendent of the Athens City school system, is one of them. He and two other co-defendants will be sentenced Thursday

A date for Sisk to surrender to federal custody has not yet been set, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you