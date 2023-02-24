Ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has turned himself in at Franklin County Jail

Convicted former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has arrived at the Franklin County Jail to begin his three-year sentence.
The 72-year-old ex-sheriff has been out of jail on an appellate bond since 2021, when he was convicted of theft and ethics charges. After a recent attempt to appeal his case failed, Blakely announced he wasn't done fighting but would report to the jail Friday to begin serving his sentence.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver told WAAY 31 that Blakely will be kept in a small cell away from the general population due to his lengthy career in law enforcement. Blakely had been elected to the Limestone County sheriff position for a 10th consecutive term, making him Alabama's longest-serving sheriff, prior to his conviction.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.