Ex-Limestone County Community Corrections Program official sentenced on sex charges

A former Limestone County Community Corrections Program official is headed to state prison and will have to register as a sex offender.
James Michael Hardaway, 64, of Athens pleaded guilty Tuesday to custodial sexual misconduct and an ethics violation, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday.
Hardaway, who was assistant director of the facility when he solicited sex from victims, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, split to serve two years in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility. He was indicted on the charges in October 2020.
He had to immediately register as a sex offender, Marshall said.
The community corrections program’s mission is to “is to keep violent offenders incarcerated longer by placing nonviolent, low-level offenders in the Community Corrections Program diverting them from the penitentiary. Specifically, the program is aimed at redirecting the lives of those likely to maintain a productive and law-abiding life as a result of accountability, guidance, and direction to services they need,” according to Limestone County.