Ex-Limestone Correctional Facility guard: Expect more arrests after 4 charged in bribery scheme

Four people are facing several charges each after investigators say they used their positions as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility to further a bribery and contraband scheme.
Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee; Shamarion Dozier of Huntsville; John Paul Ketterman of Huntsville; and Andrew Taylor Roy of Owens Cross Roads each worked for the Alabama Department of Corrections until Nov. 22, when they each resigned, according to ADOC.
Andrews, Dozier and Ketterman are each charged with seven counts of bribery of public servants and seven counts of using official position for personal gain.
Roy is charged with four counts of bribery of public servants, four counts of promoting prison contraband (weapon) and four counts of using official position for personal gain.
Jail records show Roy, Ketterman and Andrews were arrested Friday, while Dozier was arrested Monday.
WAAY 31 has been digging into the staffing shortages at Limestone Correctional Facility for months. A former employee said the four arrests boil down to staffing shortages, as he believes the officers were able to bring contraband into the prison because no one was looking over them.
"I see no way that they cannot bring in the National Guard at this point," said former corrections officer Stacy George.
Before he quit in October, George had spent part of his 13-year career at Limestone Correctional working with the four officers allegedly involved in the bribery and contraband scheme. He said this is just the tip of the iceberg.
"I think it'll be much bigger than the four there, and I think it could grow extremely. It could even double there," said George.
He said there has been an uptick in contraband since the prison started housing more high-security, life-without-parole inmates.
"It has a high number of (inmates sentenced to) life without parole. When they come in, they'll pay anything for drugs and cell phones and things of that nature," he said.
The Alabama Department of Corrections has not confirmed staffing numbers, but George said when he was still there, staffing was so low, only eight officers would be assigned to oversee 2,300 inmates. He said two years ago, it would be 35 officers looking over the same number of prisoners.
"For the last three or four months, we haven't even gone through any metal detector at all. It's just — the supervisor is so worn out. Everybody looks like zombies," said George.
And with no one checking officers, he believes anyone could easily sneak contraband inside the prison.
"I think you could, probably could have brought in two or three Glock guns and just walk right into the prison with it in your bag, because nobody was checking the bags in the front," said George.
He also believes all four officers facing charges worked the same night shift.
"Long term, this is going to be good, because we'll have less inmates going to the hospital for overdose on drugs," said George.
But short term, the prison is down four officers, and George is worried for the safety of his former coworkers who remain at the facility.
"It's sad for the officers, it's sad for the support staff and it's sad for those inmates," he said.
George said when staffing becomes this low, the prison will call in a riot team to help out. ADOC has not confirmed if they are sending in the riot team.
However, George believes the prison needs more help than that and said it's beyond time for the state to call in the National Guard.