Ex-Limestone Co. teacher gets OK to contact new wife, who's also his alleged sex crime victim

A Limestone County judge ruled Tuesday that a former East Limestone High School teacher charged with a child sex crime no longer has to stay away from his alleged victim.
That’s because the two are married.
Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, was an itinerant special education teacher and coach at East Limestone High School when the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a possible inappropriate relationship between Tucker and a student.
He was arrested in mid-September on a charge of engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, then released on a $30,000 bond. One of the bond requirements was that he not have any contact with his alleged victim — though records show the two got married Nov. 8.
On Tuesday, Judge Gray West held a hearing for the defense to argue that Tucker and his new wife should be able to have contact.
Tucker entered the courthouse Tuesday surrounded by his family and wearing a wedding ring. His alleged victim and new bride also was there.
Prosecutors argued they didn’t include a no-contact order when Tucker was released on bond because the two were not married. Since she was his alleged victim, he already was not supposed to have any contact with her.
The defense team said the wedding was performed without violating any of Tucker’s bond conditions.
While West ruled that Tucker and his alleged victim now may be in contact, that doesn’t put an end to the ex-teacher’s criminal case.
However, since they are married, she no longer can be compelled to testify against Tucker.
The Limestone County District Attorney’s Office did not have any comment on West’s ruling.