Ex Jackson County teacher arrested on multiple sex charges, at least 1 involving student

A former Woodville High School teacher was arrested Monday on multiple sex charges, with at least one charge involving a student.
Scotty Berlin Baugh surrendered Monday after he was indicted by a grand jury, said Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Baugh is charged with sodomy with a man, two counts of child fondling, school employee sexual contact with a student, sexual abuse, and sodomy with a boy.
His bond is set at $201,000.
Baugh’s resignation from the Jackson County school system was accepted Oct. 15.
Harnen said the sexual contact with a student charge is connected to Baugh’s time working at Paint Rock Valley School in Princeton, AL. That school closed in 2018.