Ex-Huntsville resident brought back to U.S. from Europe to face parental kidnapping charge

A former Huntsville resident has been extradited from Germany to face a federal charge of international parental kidnapping.
Igor Slobodskyi, 51, a non-U.S. Citizen who once lived in Madison County, is accused of removing two children under the age of 16 from the United States with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights.
He was arraigned Thursday in federal court.
The maximum penalty for international parental kidnapping is three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra.
The FBI investigated the case, along with the Huntsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White is prosecuting the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in Germany to secure the arrest and extradition of Slobodskyi to the United States.