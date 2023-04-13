 Skip to main content
Ex-Huntsville Police Officer William 'Ben' Darby released from prison after murder conviction overturned

  • Updated
  • 0
William "Ben" Darby

Former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby has been released from prison after his murder conviction was overturned about two weeks ago.

Darby's attorney confirmed to WAAY 31 he is free on bond. He's been released to the care of his father.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Darby's conviction on March 24 over concerns the original trial judge failed to instruct jurors to consider Darby's police training while deciding a verdict. 

Darby was serving 25 years in prison for the killing of a suicidal man, Jeffrey Parker, in 2018. 

A date for his new trial has not been set. However, a new judge will hear the re-trial. 

