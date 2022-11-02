Ex-Huntsville officer convicted of murder had use-of-force training weeks before fatal 2018 shooting

A former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder underwent training merely weeks before fatally shooting the subject of a suicide call, according to new court documents filed in a civil lawsuit.
Court documents filed by the city of Huntsville show William Darby and two other responding officers underwent training about the use of force and mental illness just weeks before the deadly shooting of Jeffrey Parker in April 2018.
The city says it was part of their in-service Huntsville Police Department Academy training, which goes over a number of topics, including use of force and mental illness.
Court documents also mention other training the officers had to go through before becoming an officer.
It starts with the 18-week HPD Academy, which is certified by the Alabama Peace Officers' Standards and Training Commission. That is then followed by a 14-week field training program that allows new recruits to shadow officers and learn from the field during regular shifts.
Parker's family argues the city's training and use-of-force policy were the driving factors behind the deadly shooting, but the city disagrees, saying their policies are up to national standard.