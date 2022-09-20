 Skip to main content
Ex-Huntsville officer accused of killing pregnant girlfriend gets new attorney

  • Updated
McCoy walking into prelim

David McCoy, center, walks into a Madison County courtroom Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, for a preliminary hearing. McCoy, a former Huntsville police officer, is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins, on Jan. 7, 2022.

A former Huntsville police officer charged with murder in Madison County is seeking a new attorney after his current one accepted a position in Lawrence County.

A motion to withdraw counsel filed in Madison County District Court says David McCoy's defense attorney will soon be starting a job as an assistant district attorney for Lawrence County.

As such, McCoy will need someone else to defend him when he is tried for the murder of Courtney Spraggins. The court has assigned defense attorney Bruce Gardner to his case.

It's the second time McCoy has changed attorneys. One of the first defense attorneys assigned to the case said he would only agree to an interview if WAAY 31 covered a premiere for the movie he starred in. When our newsroom refused, he asked a judge to block public view of pretrial proceedings.

