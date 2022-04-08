Ex Decatur teacher who had sex with students owes school $100,000, getting out of prison early

The former Decatur High School teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with her students will now have to pay back more than $100,000 to the Morgan County Circuit Court, with the Decatur City Schools being the victim.
Witt continued to collect her salary while on paid leave after her arrest in 2016. WAAY 31 confirmed Friday the former teacher is also going to get out of jail sooner than her original sentence.
Witt will be required to serve 12 months instead of the previously required 18, and with time already served, she will likely be out June 30.
The Morgan County District Attorney's Office told WAAY 31 that she will be forced to repay the salary that she collected after being charged with having sex with her students.
"Decatur City Schools appreciates the work of Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson and his legal team, who prosecuted this case. To our knowledge, Mr. Anderson is the only district attorney in the state to seek and request restitution on behalf of the school system as part of the sentencing request," Decatur City Schools said in a statement to WAAY 31.
Witt pleaded guilty in 2021 to having sex with two of her students. She was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, but that sentence was split. Her blind guilty plea happened after more than four years and four months of legal battles that went all the way to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Witt taught history and psychology, plus coached the girls golf and junior varsity cheer team at the school before her arrest in March 2017, according to court records. (Read more HERE)
She remained on paid administrative leave until she resigned nearly two years later, collecting $116,412 from the district, as WAAY reported in 2018.
Witt claimed the sex was consensual, but the state Supreme Court ruled that did not matter and kicked the case back to Morgan County, where she pleaded guilty to one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. The other count was dismissed by prosecutors.
Witt was required to register as a sex offender, and she could have faced up to 20 years in prison, as the charge is classified as a Class B felony.
The story attracted national media attention after a now-retired Morgan County judge ruled a state law created in 2010 prohibiting school staff from engaging in sex with students under the age of 19 was unconstitutional. Witt's legal team argued that her 14th Amendment right to privacy and equal protection was violated, but the state courts disagreed.