Ex-Alabama state trooper takes plea deal in sexual misconduct case, pleads guilty to harassment

William Jason Fox

A former Alabama state trooper has struck a plea deal over his sexual misconduct arrest last year, records show. 

William Jason Fox, 49 — referred to in court documents as Jason William Fox despite signing his full name and appearing in jail records as William Jason Fox — was arrested in May 2021 after being indicted on charges of sexual misconduct and third-degree harassment.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of harassment March 23. As part of the plea agreement, state prosecutors agreed to abandon prosecuting the sexual misconduct charge. 

Fox was given a three-month suspended sentence. He must also pay a fine and restitution, and he must avoid contact with the victim.

ALEA said Fox was fired from his job as a state trooper in July 2021, about two months after his arrest by Huntsville Police.

