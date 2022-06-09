Ex-Alabama quarterback Jay Barker pleads guilty to lesser charge in assault on Sara Evans

Former University of Alabama quarterback Jay Barker pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for an attack on his wife in Tennessee.
Court records in Nashville show Barker pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.
He’d been arrested in January for a charge of aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon.
Barker was accused of trying to run over his former wife, country star Sara Evans.
Barker will spend the next year on probation.
He played for the Crimson Tide in the early 1990s under Coach Gene Stallings. He led the team to a National Championship win in 1992.