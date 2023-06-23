Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles claims self-defense in murder of Jamea Harris

An immunity hearing is scheduled for August for ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles in his capital murder case.
According to court documents, Miles claims he shouldn’t be prosecuted for killing 23-year-old Jamea Harris in January because he was acting in self defense.
The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in Tuscaloosa.
Miles is accused of providing the gun used to murder Harris. The shooting took place on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Alabama campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet.
In a previous court hearing, Miles’ attorney said her client was in a defensive posture when he told the accused shooter where the gun was located.
Miles is being held without bond.