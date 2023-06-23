 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles claims self-defense in murder of Jamea Harris

  • Updated
  • 0
Darius Miles

FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., March 5, 2022. Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

An immunity hearing is scheduled for August for ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles in his capital murder case.

According to court documents, Miles claims he shouldn’t be prosecuted for killing 23-year-old Jamea Harris in January because he was acting in self defense.

The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in Tuscaloosa.

Miles is accused of providing the gun used to murder Harris. The shooting took place on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Alabama campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet.

In a previous court hearing, Miles’ attorney said her client was in a defensive posture when he told the accused shooter where the gun was located.

Miles is being held without bond.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you