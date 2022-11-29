Everything you need to know about Tuesday's expected severe weather

Tuesday is a severe weather day here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Strong storms will move into the shoals region at about 2pm and work their way east through the rest of Northern Alabama throughout the afternoon. Heavy storms will impact the I-65 corridor and other major highways during the evening commuter hours. Planning to drive slowly due to potentially decreased visibility would be a good plan to have!
Greatest threats include heavy downpours, ponding on roads, large hail, gusty winds, and the potential for a brief tornado.
Heaviest storms will be from dinnertime through the turn of the night, meaning that everyone should have a way to have storm notification reach them even after bedtime. Downloading the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App is a great way to do that.
Heavy storms expected to be out of the region by about 5am but drizzles and a remaining showers are expected to linger throughout breakfast time.
WAAY 31 will be here all day with frequent updates on air, on Facebook Live, on the web, and on our app. We're heavily monitoring the situation and we've got you covered.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Strong storms arrive during the late afternoon. Highs near 70. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 15-20 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: SE 15-20 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.