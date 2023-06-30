Everett Teaford named Auburn baseball’s pitching coach

AUBURN, Ala. – Former big leaguer Everett Teaford has been named Auburn baseball's pitching coach, Butch Thompson announced Friday. Teaford steps into the role vacated by Daron Schoenrock.
"Let me first sincerely thank Daron Schoenrock for the commitment to Auburn and our student-athletes this year," Thompson said. "His experience and steady mentality helped us win the most regular season conference games in our tenure, which led us to hosting back-to-back regionals for the first time in program history. Rock has been there for me every stage of my career, and I will forever cherish this past season with one of my greatest mentors. Godspeed to Rock and his wife, Carol."
Teaford, who pitched in the big leagues with the Kansas City Royals from 2011-13 and Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, has spent the last six seasons with the Chicago White Sox, including the last four years as the minor league pitching coordinator.
Prior to assuming his most recent role, Teaford served as a minor league quality control coach for the White Sox in 2018 and assistant pitching coordinator in 2019. He also served as a scout for the Houston Astros from 2016-17.
"I absolutely believe Everett Teaford will be a gamechanger at the college level. He checks so many boxes and will help us continue to enhance our program," Thompson said. "He has pitched at the highest level, helped develop professional pitchers, served as a scout, had an exceptional college career, and hails from an important section of Auburn's recruiting footprint in Georgia.
"Teaford's acumen, drive, personality, and ability to understand and implement programs and strategies will make a positive impact on our current and future student-athletes," Thompson added. "I'm thankful that Everett, Natalie and their beautiful family believe this is the perfect time to invest in this amazing university. Auburn Family, help me welcome the Teaford family."
During his time with the White Sox, Teaford most notably worked with top pitching prospects Dylan Cease, who finished second in Cy Young Award voting in 2022, Michael Kopech, Dane Dunning and Garrett Crochet, among others. The quartet has made a combined 346 MLB appearances, including 227 starts, since 2019.
"I'm extremely grateful to Coach Thompson for this opportunity, and I'm excited to get back into the college game," Teaford said. "Auburn competes at the highest level in the SEC, and I love the momentum the program has created in recent seasons. I want to thank the White Sox for getting me started in the coaching profession, and I can't wait to continue to help develop these young, talented pitchers on the Plains."
Teaford pitched collegiately at Georgia Southern from 2004-06. A two-time All-Southern Conference performer, he turned in a 26-13 career record with a 4.00 ERA and struck out 353 batters in 348.1. Teaford's 353 career strikeouts are the second most in Georgia Southern history and fifth most in the history of the SoCon. He led the league with 122 strikeouts in 2006 and logged the most innings pitched in back-to-back seasons in 2005 and 2006.
Following his college career in Statesboro, Georgia, Teaford was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 12th round of the 2006 Major League Baseball Draft and spent eight seasons with the organization. He made his MLB debut on May 17, 2011, and ultimately made 49 career appearances with the Royals and Rays in four seasons from 2011-15. Teaford also played for the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball League in 2014.
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Teaford and his wife, Natalie, have two daughters, Hailey (six) and Harper (five), and one son, Nolan (one).