Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween

In the Halloween spirit?
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!
Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com.
OCT. 29
ATHENS
The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road.
There will be candy, Christian fellowship and live music.
FLORENCE
The Town and Gown Task Force, a group that represents both the University of North Alabama and the City of Florence, will have the third Pawloween from 10 a.m. to noon on Court Street in downtown Florence.
HUNTSVILLE
The Junior League of Huntsville’s Apple Annie Carnival is noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Constitution Hall Park, 109 Gates Ave. SE.
The event is free to attend — individual tickets for games, food, and drinks are $2 and wristbands for unlimited games are $20.
The Junior League of Huntsville is hosting this Carnival and selling apples and other specialty products, to fundraise for the programs we support that: start a child’s love of reading through Birthday Books; provide prom dresses and scholarships to deserving local girls through the Butterfly Project; and give back to Madison County by supporting community partners and the amazing work they do.
MADISON
Trunk or Treat Halloween Movie Night returns to Toyota Field for the third time. Trick-or-treating on the Bill Penney Concourse and Toyota Outfield Experience at Toyota Field will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15.
If purchased in advance of the event, tickets are $10. On Oct. 29, tickets will be available for $15. Parking at Toyota Field is free and will be available on the gravel parking lot.
The Rocket City Wranglers and other local businesses will be on hand to provide over 60 trunks for the event from 5-7 p.m.
Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands will be open for fans to purchase traditional ballpark fare. Each family will receive a voucher for popcorn to enjoy while watching the movie.
Tickets are available online or in person at the Toyota Field box office.
OCT. 31
ATHENS
First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
HUNTSVILLE
Halloween Party at The Camp at MidCity is from 2 to 8 p.m.
The event is both family and pet-friendly, with no cover charge.
There will be food and drink specials, Halloween vendors, a Stevie Nicks look-alike contest and more.
HUNTSVILLE
The First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1303 Evangel Drive, will host a free, family
friendly fall festival “The God Encounter" from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
All are welcome. There will be plenty of food, fun activities and candy!
MUSCLE SHOALS
The Muscle Shoals Police Department will host its 5th annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
The department is located at 1000 Avalon Ave.
NEW MARKET
The New Market Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Truck or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Station 1, 146 Jacks Road.