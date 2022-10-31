Events across North Alabama for Halloween

In the Halloween spirit?
Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!
Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com.
OCT. 31
ATHENS
First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road. There will be candy, Christian fellowship and live music.
FORT PAYNE
The city of Fort Payne's Halloween Block Party is 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the VFW Fairgrounds, 151 18th St. NE.
HUNTSVILLE
Halloween Party at The Camp at MidCity is from 2 to 8 p.m.
The event is both family and pet-friendly, with no cover charge.
There will be food and drink specials, Halloween vendors, a Stevie Nicks look-alike contest and more.
HUNTSVILLE
The First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1303 Evangel Drive, will host a free, family
friendly fall festival “The God Encounter" from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
All are welcome. There will be plenty of food, fun activities and candy!
HUNTSVILLE
As dusk begins to fall, Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center, 4600 Blue Spring Road NW, Huntsville, will undergo a transformation. From 5-8 p.m., visitors will find a “haunted house” in its place. For those who prefer less frightful fun, there will be games and other entertainment to enjoy, along with free candy.
The seventh-annual Spooktacular HallowFest is the best Halloween party in town. Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center and Lakewood Community Center will host the event from 6-8 p.m. at Lakewood Community Center, 3610 Kenwood Drive, Huntsville. There will be free candy, entertainment and fun for all ages.
Make sure your trick-or-treating route takes you to the fall festival at Fern Bell Recreation Center, 107 Sanders Road, Huntsville. Come for the candy, stay for the fun and games from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
MUSCLE SHOALS
The Muscle Shoals Police Department will host its 5th annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
The department is located at 1000 Avalon Ave.
NEW MARKET
The New Market Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Truck or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Station 1, 146 Jacks Road.