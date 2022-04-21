Even warmer heading into the weekend

Tonight, temperatures remain mild and we'll only be dipping into upper 50s by Friday morning. Clouds continue to clear and it'll be sunny and even warmer Friday afternoon as highs top out in the low to mid 80s. Similarly warm weather continues both Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows will be near 60.
Our next chance for rain is Monday, thanks to an approaching cold front. The chance for severe weather looks low, so this will be a rain event with a few storms. Temperatures take a dive from the lower 80s Monday down to near 70 Tuesday. A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday, but the rest of the week looks dry.