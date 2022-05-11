Evansville Police review final moments of 'emotionally jarring' Casey White, Vicky White pursuit

It's been a very busy few days for law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana.
On Monday, an Evansville Police officer spotted a gray Cadillac in the Motel 41 parking lot. There wasn't anything unusual about it at first glance, but it would soon be identified as the most recent vehicle used by escaped inmate Casey White and former corrections supervisor Vicky White.
It was also the vehicle used in a last-ditch effort by the two fugitives to avoid capture.
Footage from body and dash cameras, released online by Evansville Police Department, shows the moments after U.S. Marshals rammed the Cadillac, forcing it into a ditch and ending the 11-day manhunt.
In the videos, multiple law enforcement officers are seen arresting Casey White and removing Vicky White from the mangled Cadillac. Vicky White was seriously injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and still had a gun in her hand.
Phil Smith, assistant chief of the Evansville Police Department, told WAAY 31 in an exclusive interview Wednesday that he's seen a lot of commentary on social media about the time it took officers to reach Vicky White.
"Well, you don't know to what extent that damage is from that self-inflicted gunshot wound, and you do have a suspect with a firearm still in hand," Smith explained. "You're basically dealing with a barricaded suspect at that point. Even though they're inside of a car at this point, they're still armed."
Police say Casey White later admitted to planning a shoutout with police, allowing for a "suicide by cop" situation. Investigators believe the plan was foiled by the wreck.
Smith said the whole scene was "emotionally jarring," both because of the situation at hand and because of the trauma from Vicky White's self-inflicted gunshot wound.
One of the officers, who had only been with the force a few years, entered the vehicle to pull Vicky White out and begin administering aid.
"Everybody knew about Casey and Vicky White, and despite what we knew about them — very proud of our officer that went and did that work on Vicky White," Smith said. "Sorry that it ended like that for her, but she chose that path, and we'll never know why."
Vicky White died Monday evening at a hospital in Evansville. After an autopsy Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County, Indiana, coroner ruled Vicky White's cause of death was a suicide.
Her body was brought back early Wednesday morning to Alabama, where burial services are planned for this weekend.
Casey White was also brought back to Alabama, where he is now back in state prison. He isn't expected to face charges in Indiana, but he is facing capital murder and escape charges in Lauderdale County in addition to the 75-year sentence he was previously given.
The investigation into their escape continues. WAAY 31 was told nothing of significance was left in their room at the Motel 41.
