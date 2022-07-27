Evacuations ordered at multiple UAH buildings

12:48 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police Department officers and Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials have left the scene.
From earlier:
The University of Alabama in Huntsville has sent out multiple alerts telling people to evacuate buildings.
The notices went out for the Nursing Building, Roberts Hall and Salmon Library.
A reason for the evacuation calls has not been released.
However, law enforcement, school staff and a student tell WAAY it is related to a bomb threat.
There are reports that similar threats have been made this morning at other Alabama college campuses.
One of those is Auburn University. Officials there said a bogus threat was made against the school's nursing building.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.