Etowah County man sentenced to fifty years for DUI crash that killed teen

Etowah County man Byron Mayo was sentenced to fifty years in prison for murder and two additional 20 year sentences for aggravated assault.
In 2021, Mayo was driving on the wrong side of U.S. 431 near Oak Grove Road striking a Honda Accord head on. Sixteen-year-old Florida teen Mikey Stroz was killed in the crash.
Stroz’s father and sister were injured in the crash and survived.
At today's sentencing, family and friends of Stroz spoke about the magnitude of their loss. They wore matching t-shirts in honor of Mikey.