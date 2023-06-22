Etowah County man sentenced to 50 years for DUI crash that killed teen in Madison County

An Etowah County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder and two additional 20-year sentences for aggravated assault.
In 2021, Byron Mayo was driving on the wrong side of U.S. 431 near Oak Grove Road, striking a Honda Accord head-on.
Florida teen Mikey Stroz, 16, was killed in the crash.
Stroz’s father and sister were injured in the crash and survived.
At Thursday's sentencing, family and friends of Stroz spoke about the magnitude of their loss. They wore matching T-shirts in honor of Stroz.