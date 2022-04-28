Etowah County inmate dies; Marshall County Sheriff’s Office called in to investigate

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death at the Etowah County Detention Center.
The inmate, whose name has not been released, “was found in distress” Wednesday night and given medical care, according to a news release from Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Horton said the lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the inmate’s body was sent to the State Forensic Lab in Huntsville for examination.
Horton said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as part of regular procedure for internal cases.