Essential preparations to make as second season of severe weather begins

As the leaves change color and the temperatures begin to dip, the second severe weather season is soon to arrive.
According to the National Weather Service, the second season typically starts in November and goes until mid-December, but it can start as early as October.
This is the case in northern Alabama, as the WAAY 31 StormTracker team is predicting bands of heavy rain with the chance to turn into severe weather overnight.
The Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is recommending everyone take prior steps before the weather can get nasty.
One of those tips is putting together a safety kit, called by the agency as grab & go kits.
Jeff Birdwell, director of the Huntsville-Madison County EMA, recommends these kits have a variety of items.
He recommended water, non-perishable food, flashlights, first-aid supplies like band-aids, a battery powered radio and extra batteries.
Birdwell said having a kit ready before a storm hits is vital to keeping you and your family safe.
"A lot of those items are your basic needs," said Birdwell. "The things that will get you through the first three days until some relief or help can arrive."
Along with having safety kits ready to go, it is also recommended to know where to go before severe weather strikes.
The basement is the best place to go, as they are underground, providing a good amount of protection from the outside.
If you do not have a basement, Birdwell recommends going somewhere with a lack of windows or even shelters built for protection from tornadoes.
Birdwell said if you do plan to go to a shelter, make the decision quickly.
"Are you going to go somewhere else for shelter?", said Birdwell. "That plan needs to make sure you have enough travel time."
He recommended going during a tornado watch and not to wait to go once the tornado warning is issued.
If you are driving when a warning is issued, he said your best choice is to get out of the car as soon as you can. Go to a tornado shelter or if you have to, drive into a low-lying ditch and take cover outside of the car.
Making sure you and your family are ready if a severe weather event does happen is crucial to the safety and well-being of your loved ones.