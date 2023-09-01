 Skip to main content
ESPN: Alabama picks Jalen Milroe as starting quarterback in Saturday season opener

  Updated
Weeks of wonder in Tuscaloosa finally are over.

ESPN Senior Writer Chris Low reports Coach Nick Saban picked Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback in Saturday’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Milroe, a redshirt sophomore, had been competing for the job this preseason along with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, redshirt freshmen Ty Simpson and true freshman Dylan Lonergan.

Milroe started for the injured Bryce Young in a victory against Texas A&M last season, finishing 12-of-19 for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 81 yards, but committed three turnovers.

Jalen Milroe

FILE - Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) smiles as he walks off the field with a win after an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama opens their season at home against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

