ESPN: Alabama freshman Brandon Miller entering 2023 NBA draft

Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller, the No. 3 prospect in ESPN's latest mock draft, is entering the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Thursday.
Miller, a 6-foot-9 All-American considered to be the top college prospect in the draft class, has emerged shoulder-to-shoulder with G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson to become the No. 2 pick in the June draft behind generational No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama of France.
Miller told ESPN that that he thanked "God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama," and now planned to forgo his college eligibility.
