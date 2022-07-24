 Skip to main content
Escaped Morgan County work release inmates captured in Madison County

Richard Bono Sharpe and George Joachim Ulrich

Two Morgan County Jail inmates who walked off work release at a Decatur business are now back in custody.

Richard Bono Sharpe, 39, of Elkmont and George Joachim Ulrich, 40, of Decatur were caught before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced the search for them earlier Sunday morning.

Details of their capture have not been released, but they were believed to have taken a white 2001 Chevrolet Cargo Van, with Alabama Tag 52GK933 from the business.

Sharpe was in jail on receiving stolen property and attempting to elude charges plus multiple traffic violations.

Ulrich was in jail on theft and burglary charges.

