Escaped Lawrence County inmate caught in Tennessee

Escaped Lawrence County inmate Adam Bolan is back in custody, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.
Bolan was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop in Knoxville, Tennessee, Tuesday morning.
He was found with a female accomplice whose name has not yet been released, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The search continues for Quittney Lashae Nichols, who walked off a Lawrence County work release job site in February.
From earlier:
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a drug trafficking suspect and work release inmate who each escaped custody within the past month.
Adam Christopher Bolan, 45, of Moulton escaped the Lawrence County Jail on Saturday. The sheriff's office said Bolan exited through a slider that had been left unlocked. He then used a mat to protect himself from razor wire as he went over the fence in a blind spot, according to the sheriff's office.
Bolan had been in the jail since Feb. 24 on charges of drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. His booking photo shows him to be a white male, about 6 feet tall, with short hair and multiple tattoos, including several covering one arm.
His escape comes nearly four weeks after Quittney Lashae Nichols, 30, walked away from her job on the work release program. The sheriff's office said Nichols was working as a cook at a local restaurant in Lawrence County after being charged with a probation violation.
She walked off the job site Feb. 8 and remains at large. Nichols' booking photo shows her to be a white female with dark hair and multiple tattoos, who stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall.
Anyone with information about either person's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291.