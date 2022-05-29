Escaped Jefferson County inmate recaptured

UPDATE: As of 2:51 a.m. Monday, Sharon Denise Simmons was recaptured.
PREVIOUS: The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate in Jefferson County.
Sharon Denise Simmons was working at a job site in Birmingham at around 2:27 p.m. at the time of the escape.
Simmons was wearing a tye-dye blue, pink and yellow shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes at the time of her escape.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.