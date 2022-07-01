 Skip to main content
Escaped Decatur inmate caught in South Carolina

  • Updated
William Pervie Walker

UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Corrections says William Pervie Walker was captured Friday in Spartanburg, S.C.,, by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate is on the run after escaping from a North Alabama community-based facility in Decatur.

William Pervie Walker, 49, escaped about 7:30 a.m. Sunday from the facility.

He's described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 188 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. ADOC said Walker was wearing a state-issued brown shirt and pants.

Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for manufacturing a controlled substance.

If you see Walker or have information that may lead to his recapture, contact the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

