Escaped Decatur inmate caught in South Carolina

UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Corrections says William Pervie Walker was captured Friday in Spartanburg, S.C.,, by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
From earlier:
The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate is on the run after escaping from a North Alabama community-based facility in Decatur.
William Pervie Walker, 49, escaped about 7:30 a.m. Sunday from the facility.
He's described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 188 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. ADOC said Walker was wearing a state-issued brown shirt and pants.
Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for manufacturing a controlled substance.
If you see Walker or have information that may lead to his recapture, contact the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.