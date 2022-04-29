Erik Barnes takes outright 36-hole lead at Huntsville Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Following a 5-under 65 in Friday’s second round of the Huntsville Championship, Erik Barnes took the outright 36-hole lead at 11-under par. It marks the second 36-hole lead for Barnes on the Korn Ferry Tour this year, and he remains the only player on Tour to make the cut in all 10 tournaments this season.
“To be honest with you, this is the one I was worried about,” Barnes said of his streak of made cuts. “I did not play very well on this golf course last year. The way I kind of felt coming into the week about my golf swing made me a little nervous. But it feels great to make another cut and to be in contention and be able to put myself in this position hopefully after tomorrow.”
Barnes, who moved to Birmingham, Alabama during the offseason, began the second round at The Ledges with a birdie at the par-4 first, the same hole he double bogeyed in the first round. The 34-year-old Austin Peay University alum also birdied the par-4 second and par-3 fifth on the front nine, but one of those birdies was negated by a bogey at the par-4 sixth. Barnes tallied four more birdies on the back nine (Nos. 10, 11, 13, 15), but bogeyed the par-4 18th hole, which left him with a 5-under 65.
“I feel good. Obviously a little frustrated with bogeying the last hole there,” Barnes said. “I hit a good tee shot, just went too far. Putting's been good all week. I don't feel good tee to green, but once I get on the green, I feel great. Hopefully I can clean that up a little bit the next two days and make it a little easier on myself.”
Entering the weekend at 11-under, Barnes sits one stroke ahead of Harrison Endycott in solo second and three strokes ahead of Quade Cummins in solo third. Barnes recently held the outright 36-hole lead at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club earlier this month, but he played the weekend at 1-over par and settled for a T7 finish.
Off the strength of four top-10s this season, already tied for his highest single-season total on Tour, Barnes currently sits 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List. Barnes, who plays from Marion, Indiana, has a top-10 in each month thus far, finishing T4 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club in January, T5 at The Panama Championship in February, a T5 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS in March, and the aforementioned T7 at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club this month.
With a win this week, Barnes would surpass the 900-point threshold the Korn Ferry Tour is currently using as its fail-safe threshold for players to finish among The 25 and earn a PGA TOUR card at regular season’s end.
“Last year, I was really close coming down the stretch,” said Barnes, who finished No. 31 on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List. “I think I was 26th or 27th with two or three events left to go. It would mean everything. It's a lifestyle change. Not necessarily that we would change our lifestyle, but the opportunity changes immensely. Just to be able to have that to provide for my family would be incredible.”
Barnes, who is making his 161st career start this week, has been on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2015, finishing top 75 in the regular season four times (2015, 2016, 2018, and 2020-21), including a career-high 31st last season. Also of note last season, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Barnes stocked shelves as a Grocery Replenishment Specialist at Publix to help support his family financially.
Third-round tee times will run from 6:50 a.m. through 12:37 p.m. local time off the first tee.
Second-Round Notes
The 36-hole cut was made at even par with 67 players advancing to the weekend
Harrison Endycott (-10 / 2nd), one of the 18-hole co-leaders, is in search of his first top-10 finish of the 2022 season; he logged three top-10s and six top-25s across 35 starts and finished 81st on the Regular Season Points List as a rookie in 2020-21
Rookie Quade Cummins (-8 / 3rd) carded the round of the day with a 6-under 64; he is in search of his first top-10 finish of the season, as his best finish of the season came at The Panama Championship, where he placed T15 after Monday qualifying into the event
Alabama alums Wilson Furr (-4 / T13), playing as a sponsor exemption this week, and Robby Shelton (-1 / T37) made the cut
Auburn alums Michael Johnson (-2 / T23), Blayne Barber (-1 / T37), Trace Crowe (-1 / T37), and sponsor exemption Jovan Rebula (E / T53) also made the cut
Tom Lovelady (+2 / MC) recorded a hole-in-one at the 177-yard par-3 ninth with a 7-iron
Three Monday qualifiers made the cut: Chip McDaniel (-4 / T13), Bryce Emory (-1 / T37), Dylan Meyer (E / T53)
Three players carded bogey-free rounds Friday: Paul Haley II (-2 / T23), Brian Richey (+1 / MC), Tano Goya (+1 / MC)
The Huntsville Championship is the 10th of 23 regular season events on the 26-event 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule; the first set of 25 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at the regular season finale, the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna (August 11-14), and an additional 25 TOUR cards will be awarded following the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which conclude with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (September 1-4)
This week’s purse is $750,000, with $135,000 going to the champion; the champion will also receive 500 Korn Ferry Tour points
All 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season events feature a minimum purse of $750,000, a 25 percent increase from last season, and will boast minimum purses of $1 million in 2023 for a total increase of 66.7 percent from 2021 to 2022