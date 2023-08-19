Enjoy Saturday before the heat comes back in a big way for next week

*31 Alert Days have been issued for next Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of dangerous heat*
Saturday will be dry for any plans you may have outside but it will be warmer with highs around the upper 80s to lower 90s. Temperatures and humidity climb a bit on Sunday. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values in the mid 90s to low 100s.
A strong ridge of high pressure will keep conditions sunny, dry and hot most of next week. Highs each day will likely be in the mid 90s. Some may even climb to the upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values in the 105-110 will make for dangerously hot conditions. Make sure you are taking care of yourself, family and friends, and pets in this heat. Drink plenty of water, take breaks outdoors, and never leave pets or people in cars.
Low end rain chances are back in the forecast for next weekend but right now confidence is low that we will see much in the way of rain.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: NE 3 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: Light SE