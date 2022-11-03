Employee safety hazards at Town Creek Dollar General lead to major fines for company

One of the nation's largest discount retailers failed another series of inspections, leading to $2.7 million in fines after 31 violations were found at seven Dollar General locations — including in Lawrence County.
Town Creek is a small, close-knit community. The Dollar General is one of the few places to shop and get groceries in the area.
The hope is that these violations don't force a shutdown, thus inconveniencing the people that live there.
After seven inspections led by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the agency said Dollar General has again failed to protect the safety of its employees. These infractions apply to the Dollar General in Town Creek.
Some of those violations include:
- Failing to label, mount or make fire extinguishers available;
- Storing boxes in front of electrical panels, increasing the risk of fire and electrical hazards; and
- Exposing workers to electrocution by not keeping unused openings in electrical cabinets closed.
The safety violations concern people in Town Creek.
It's "important, because we don’t have a grocery store. Mostly, everybody goes to the Dollar General, get what they need, if they can find what they need," said one Town Creek resident, who wished to remain anonymous.
WAAY 31 has reached out to Dollar General and the Department of Labor for additional comment. We are still waiting on a response.
Since 2017, OSHA has issued more than $12.3 million in penalties to Dollar General.