Employee injured during fireworks mishap at Friday night Trash Pandas game; cause determined

The Rocket City Trash Pandas say they've figured out what caused a fireworks mishap during Friday night's post-game show that sent one employee to the hospital.
PREVIOUS: Firework error causes alarm at Rocket City Trash Pandas game; no fan injuries reported
The firework veered into the crowd, injuring a security guard in the foot.
The security guard was taken to the hospital, but has been released and is back to work.
Pyro Shows of Alabama released a statement on Saturday following the incident.
"After considerable investigation into the fireworks incident last night, we discovered that a particular product had been incorrectly inserted and secured into its holder.
During our continuing look at our procedures regarding the device, the supporting equipment, and the technicians that use it, we are eliminating it from the show until that device and supporting procedures have been fully updated to assure providing safe shows for our customers."
No fans were injured, according to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.