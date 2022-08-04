Embattled Limestone Correctional warden resigns; status of investigation into wrongdoing unclear

After more than four months on administrative leave, the top warden at Limestone Correctional Facility is no longer a state employee.
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed exclusively to WAAY 31 that Deborah Toney retired from her role at the prison effective Aug. 1.
Toney was escorted out of the facility in Limestone County on March 21. ADOC would not speak on the allegations that led to her being placed on leave, though sources close to the situation told WAAY 31 she was under investigation following accusations of sexual harassment against female staffers in the prison.
It is not clear if the investigation will be turned over to another agency now that Toney is no longer an ADOC employee.
It's also unclear when someone will be chosen to take her place. Two junior wardens are currently acting as warden in the interim.