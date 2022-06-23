Email reveals Mo Brooks sought pardon from President Trump

In taped testimony during Thursday’s Jan. 6 Capitol attack investigative committee, former White House officials said several Republican members of Congress asked the White House for pardons in the final days of the Trump administration.
They included Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Louie Gohmert, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Paul Gosar, and Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.
Brooks emailed the White House asking for the pardons. (See the full email below)
“President Trump asked me to send this letter,” he wrote White House aide Molly Michael.
He recommended Trump give “all purpose” pardons for the 126 Republicans who signed the Texas lawsuit amicus brief, and the 147 who voted to object to the electoral results on Jan. 6.
In a statement to ABC Thursday evening, Brooks dismissed the display of his message and said pardons “were unnecessary after all.”
“The email request says it all: concern Democrats would abuse the judicial system by prosecuting and jailing Republicans who acted pursuant to their constitutional or statutory duties,” Brooks told ABC.