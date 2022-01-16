EMA officials warn drivers of black ice on the roads

Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Tonight... Lingering moisture from recent rain and snow, in combination with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media outlets or your Department of Transportation. Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be free of ice. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.