EMA officials warn drivers of black ice on the roads

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 700 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Tonight...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and snow, in combination with
cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black ice on
a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and
overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are
especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult
local media outlets or your Department of Transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice. Allow extra time to reach your
destination.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

EMA officials warn drivers of black ice on the roads

  • Updated
  • 0
dekalb crash.jpg

Snow or no snow on the ground, EMA officials are worried that the wet roads will freeze overnight and create black ice.

"The good part about it is the fact that tomorrow is a holiday and so many people will be at home," DeKalb Co. EMA director Anthony Clifton said.

However, he is still concerned for those who still have to go to work.

"Because whatever we go to bed with tonight, we'll wake up with in the morning. It will be ice instead of snow or slush," Clifton said.

They already had to deal with more than a dozen crashes because of Sunday morning's snow.

"We weren't expecting it to be as hard and fast as it was," Clifton said.

That's why crews were out treating roads.

"Working all day trying to keep main routes open and passable," Paul Smith with the Jackson Co. EMA said.

However, EMA officials still recommend you stay off the roads.

"That's the best possible plan to have," Smith said.

They warn drivers to be cautious if you do have to drive.

"Drive very defensively. If it looks wet, expect it to be ice," Clifton said.

"The speed limit is no longer the speed limit. You got to slow down," Smith said. "Just take your time and be cautious. Understand that in conditions like this you can't drive like you normally drive."

dekalb crash 2.jpg
dekalb crash 3.jpg

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com