EMA officials warn drivers of black ice on the roads

Snow or no snow on the ground, EMA officials are worried that the wet roads will freeze overnight and create black ice.
"The good part about it is the fact that tomorrow is a holiday and so many people will be at home," DeKalb Co. EMA director Anthony Clifton said.
However, he is still concerned for those who still have to go to work.
"Because whatever we go to bed with tonight, we'll wake up with in the morning. It will be ice instead of snow or slush," Clifton said.
They already had to deal with more than a dozen crashes because of Sunday morning's snow.
"We weren't expecting it to be as hard and fast as it was," Clifton said.
That's why crews were out treating roads.
"Working all day trying to keep main routes open and passable," Paul Smith with the Jackson Co. EMA said.
However, EMA officials still recommend you stay off the roads.
"That's the best possible plan to have," Smith said.
They warn drivers to be cautious if you do have to drive.
"Drive very defensively. If it looks wet, expect it to be ice," Clifton said.
"The speed limit is no longer the speed limit. You got to slow down," Smith said. "Just take your time and be cautious. Understand that in conditions like this you can't drive like you normally drive."