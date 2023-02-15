EMA: 4 storm warning sirens not working in Madison County

As the community prepares for the threat of severe weather Thursday, four storm warning sirens are not functioning properly in Madison County.
According to the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency, those sirens are located at:
- Indian Creek Roundabout
- Academy For Science and Foreign Language
- Beadle Lane
- Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive
