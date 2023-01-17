Elkmont man to be sentenced in April for participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

An Elkmont man who was arrested in Alaska on charges related to the Jan. Capitol insurrection has since pleaded guilty and is now waiting to learn his sentence, records show.
Christian Matthew Manley agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors last month. That agreement involved him pleading guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.
According to an FBI with the Birmingham field office, video footage recorded at the U.S. Capitol during the riots showed Manley using pepper spray against officers, eventually throwing empty canisters and even a metal rod at them.
Manley was arrested in October 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska, though his last known residence was in Elkmont. With the plea deal, seven of the eight counts on which he was indicted will be dismissed.
The plea deal was signed and filed with the court by Dec. 8, 2022. However, it will be April 25 before Manley will learn his sentence.
According to the plea agreement, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison followed by up to three years of supervised probation, plus $2,000 in restitution. He could also be ordered to pay more than $250,000 in fines and fees.
Three other North Alabamians have also been arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Of them, two have pleaded guilty: Joshua James of Arab and Lonnie Coffman of Falkville. The other, Dillon Herrington, is still awaiting trial.
James has not been sentenced as of Tuesday. Coffman was sentenced to 46 months in prison in April 2022.