Elkmont man charged with impersonating Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office investigator to contact victim

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man it says was pretending to be one of its investigators.
Robert Shaun Bowman, 45, of Elkmont was arrested Tuesday at his residence after a brief standoff with actual Limestone County deputies.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies on Monday received a domestic violence complaint.
They discovered Bowman had been impersonating Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jesse Gibson to harass the victim.
Bowman, deputies said, had identified himself as Gibson to other people as well. He ordered them to have the victim contact him.
Bowman was charged with impersonating a peace officer. He was booked in the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $2,500 bond.
He’s since been released. The sheriff’s office said more charges are likely.
“I’m proud of our investigators for working fast to apprehend this offender. Impersonating a peace officer is serious, and we don’t take it lightly.” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said in a statement provided to WAAY.
