Elkmont man charged in robbery at Limestone County pharmacy

An Elkmont man is behind bars after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says he committed an armed robbery.
Deputies responded to Salem Pharmacy in the 28,000 block of Highway 99 about 8:57 a.m. Thursday.
They learned a man entered the business, indicated to the clerk he was armed, and demanded items.
Gregory Todd Allen was identified as the suspect. He was found about 1.5 miles from the store with stolen items still in his possession, the sheriff’s office said.
Allen, 42, is charged with robbery.
He’s being held at the Limestone County Detention Center. Bond had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.