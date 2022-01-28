 Skip to main content
Elkmont man charged after meth, pot, Glock found during traffic stop

  Updated
  • 0

An Elkmont man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnny “Julio” Wayne Clem, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon without a permit, and possession of a controlled substance.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said, Clem was found to be driving on a suspended license and had an outstanding warrant with Madison County.

A bag of methamphetamine was found on the road next to the driver’s side front tire, and after he was put in handcuffs a deputy found a bag of marijuana and $1,200 in Clem’s pocket, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then found two more bags of methamphetamine and a loaded Glock pistol. The total weight of the recovered methamphetamine was about 125 grams.

Six more weapons were found when Clem’s house was searched, the sheriff’s office said.

Clem is being held without bond. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are likely.

