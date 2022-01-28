Elkmont man charged after meth, pot, Glock found during traffic stop

Weather Alert

..Very Cold Air Expected Late Tonight Into Saturday Morning Across Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee... An arctic front is expected to move south through the area tonight. Behind this front, very cold air is expected to move into northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Temperatures will fall off into the mid teens to lower 20s late tonight into early Saturday morning. Northerly winds of around 15 mph with gusts between 20 and 30 mph will help to drive wind chill values into the single digits to around zero degrees in the higher elevations of southern middle Tennessee and northeastern Alabama after midnight into the morning hours on Saturday. Make sure to protect pipes and bundle up if outside during this time. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.