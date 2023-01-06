Eli Gold, the voice of Alabama football, announces battle with cancer

Eli Gold, who has served as the voice of Alabama football since 1988, announced Friday that he is battling cancer.
In a statement on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Facebook page, Gold says: "I want to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. After extensive testing, I have now been diagnosed of a treatable form of cancer. I’m already making progress and hope to get back behind the mic again soon. Roll Tide!"
Gold missed the 2022 Crimson Tide football season due to what were described at the time as "health issues."
