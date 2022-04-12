Elementary school principal in Lawrence County placed on leave in paddling probe

An elementary school principal in Lawrence County is on administrative leave over questions about using excessive force in paddling a student.
WAAY 31 on Tuesday obtained Hazlewood Elementary School Principal Datie Priest’s personnel file.
It shows she’s accused of paddling a third grader twice in one day — once with 10 licks and the second time with five.
Priest is accused of not having a witness for the second paddling and failing to fill out a required discipline slip.
During the early stages of the investigation, it was discovered that Priest regularly clocked in late and left early.
Priest is still being paid while on leave during the board’s investigation.