Elementary school in Athens takes on Kids Heart Challenge in honor of late student

For FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary, the annual Kids Heart Challenge is even more meaningful this year.
The school in Athens hopes to raise $8,500 for the American Heart Association in honor of a first-grade classmate, Will Brooks, who died just eight weeks ago.
Will was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart defect where the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped, leaving all of the pumping up to the right side.
Leah Oakley, the school's bookkeeper, said despite his condition, Will was a fighter who brightened up any room.
"He had an infectious smile that just touched all of our hearts," Oakley said.
Will went through seven operations to support his life, five of which involved open heart surgery. In December 2022, Will's mother said the 6-year-old had a massive heart attack.
Days later, she and her husband were left with the heavy burden of taking their little boy off life support.
According to Oakley, FAME Academy exceeded its goal of $5,500 last year, raising a total of $8,000 thanks to the determination of its students. This year, the school upped its goal to $8,500 and plans to donate the money to the American Heart Association in honor of Will.
Will spent much of his life being treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Birmingham, so FAME Academy is also collecting donations of new toys that Will's parents plan to hand-deliver to the hospital later this month.
Oakley said the fundraiser and toy drive are a community effort, as they are all getting through this challenging time together.
"It's been a community, and we've just all come together to support one another," Oakley said. "As unfortunate as this is, and as sad as it is, we've wrapped our arms around each other and love on each other, and we're getting through it."
So far, students have raised nearly $3,500 in their Kids Heart Challenge. Will's older brother, Bo, who is in second grade at FAME, has raised $1,000 all on his own.
Donations can be made until Feb. 17 through the Kids Heart Challenge portal under Brookhill Elementary.
Will's mother, Karrie Brooks, said their pain is still very fresh and the family is not ready to speak publicly, but she shared that Will was "the happiest, sweetest, bravest person." She said her young son "faced all challenges and obstacles with grace and a strength that most adults don't possess."