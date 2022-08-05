Lincoln County, Tenn.: Results from the Aug. 4 primary election

Voters in Lincoln County, Tennessee, headed out to the polls Thursday to let their voices be heard in the 2022 primary election. Find the results below. Click here to find results for all Tennessee counties.
Governor
GOP: Bill Lee, unopposed
Dem: Jason Brantley Martin, 48%; Carnita Faye Atwater, 31%; JB Smiley Jr., 21%
Incumbent Gov. Bill Lee will face Democratic opponent Jason Brantley Martin in the November general election.
U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee District 4
GOP: Scott DesJarlais, unopposed
Dem: Wayne Steele, 72%; Arnold J. White, 28%
Incumbent Rep. Scott DesJarlais will face Democratic opponent Wayne Steele in the November general election.
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 62
With no qualifying Democratic candidate, Republican and incumbent Rep. Pat Marsh wins another term in the state House.
Tennessee House of Representatives, District 70
With no qualifying Democratic candidate, Republican and incumbent Rep. Clay Doggett wins another term in the state House.
Circuit Judges
With no opponents, Forest A. Durard Jr. and Wyatt Burk each won their respective race for judge in Lincoln County Circuit Court.
Chancellor
With no opponent, J.B. Cox won the race for Lincoln County Chancellor.
District Attorney
With no opponent, Robert J. Carter won the race for Lincoln County District Attorney.
Public Defender
With no opponent, Donna Orr Hargrove won the race for Lincoln County Public Defender.
County Mayor
With no opponent, Bill Newman won the race for Lincoln County Mayor.
County Commissioner, District 1
Danny Walker, Darrin Sims and M. Brandon Kolle will represent Lincoln County District 1.
County Commissioner, District 2
Bonnie K. Caldwell, Ben Brown and Terri Rogers will represent Lincoln County District 2.
County Commissioner, District 3
Jack Atchley, Kate Guin and Mark Mitchell will represent Lincoln County District 3.
County Commissioner, District 4
Mary Ann Tackett, Robert Steve Spray and Randy D. Bradford will represent Lincoln County District 4.
County Commissioner, District 5
Daniel Eldridge, Jason Gary Nix and Anthony J. Taylor will represent Lincoln County District 5.
County Commissioner, District 6
Pay Haynes, Tori Ogle Young and Doug Cunningham will represent Lincoln County District 6.
County Commissioner, District 7
Steve Guntherburg, Ricky D. Bryant and Glen T. Douglas will represent Lincoln County District 7.
County Commissioner, District 8
Troy "Fraz" Frassarand, Jennie Roles-Walter and Jason Hambrick will represent Lincoln County District 8.
Trustee
With no opponent, Mary Jane Porter won the race for Lincoln County Trustee.
General Sessions Judge
With no opponent, N. Andy Myrick Jr. won the race for General Sessions Judge.
Sheriff
With no opponent, Murray O. Blackwelder won the race for Lincoln County Sheriff.
Circuit Court Clerk
With no opponent, Lisa Corder Simmons won the race for Lincoln County Circuit Court Clerk.
County Clerk
With no opponent, Phyllis F. Counts won the race for Lincoln County Clerk.
Register of Deeds
With no opponent, Randy Delap won the race for Lincoln County Register of Deeds.
Road Superintendent
Tim Gill won the race for Lincoln County Road Superintendent.
School Board, District 1
With no opponent, Sammy Tucker won the race to represent District 1 of the Lincoln County School Board.
School Board, District 3
Martha Tallman will represent District 3 of the Lincoln County School Board.
School Board, District 5
With no opponent, Veronica R. King won the race to represent District 5 of the Lincoln County School Board.
School Board, District 7
Rex H. Dunn will represent District 7 of the Lincoln County School Board.
Petersburg City Aldermen
Randy W. McDonald and Charles B. Talley will represent Petersburg as Aldermen.
Judicial Retention Questions
Lincoln County voters overwhelmingly voted to retain on each question.
View the full breakdown of Lincoln County election results below.