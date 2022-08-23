ELECTION RESULTS: Scottsboro City Council, Board of Education races

Voters in Scottsboro cast ballots in two races on Tuesday.
Here are the results:
Scottsboro Board of Education, Place 2
Cheyenne Bennett: 793
Patricia W. Cobb Stewart: 385
Scottsboro City Council, Place 5
Donna Fredrick: 723
Gary Stewart: 449
Voters in Scottsboro cast ballots in two races on Tuesday.
Here are the results:
Scottsboro Board of Education, Place 2
Cheyenne Bennett: 793
Patricia W. Cobb Stewart: 385
Scottsboro City Council, Place 5
Donna Fredrick: 723
Gary Stewart: 449
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com