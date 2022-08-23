 Skip to main content
ELECTION RESULTS: Scottsboro City Council, Board of Education races

WAAY Voting Results 5/24/22

Voters in Scottsboro cast ballots in two races on Tuesday.

Here are the results:

Scottsboro Board of Education, Place 2

Cheyenne Bennett: 793

Patricia W. Cobb Stewart: 385

Scottsboro City Council, Place 5

Donna Fredrick: 723

Gary Stewart: 449

