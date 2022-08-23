ELECTION RESULTS: Huntsville City Council, Board of Education races

Voters in Huntsville cast ballots in two contested city council and three contested board of education races on Tuesday.
Two races are undecided, leading to runoffs. Candidates must get 50% plus 1 vote to avoid a runoff.
David Little and Bill Yell will face off for the District 2 spot on the city council.
For the District 3 school board seat, incumbent Elisa Ferrell lost out to Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure. Those two are headed to the runoff.
The runoff races will be held Sept. 20
Here are all of Tuesday's results:
Huntsville City Council District 2
Drake Daggett: 189
Brian Foy: 447
David Little: 2,178 (43%) See our profile of him here
Danny Peters: 1,025
Bill Yell: 1,194 (24%) See our profile of him here
Huntsville City Council District 4
Mark Clouser: 1,125
Bill King: 1,716
Jackie Red: 55
Huntsville Board of Education District 2
Sean Lulofs: 1,358
Holly McCarty: 3,243
Jeniece Willis Wilmer: 312
Huntsville Board of Education District 3
Andrea Alvarez: 1,557 (48%)
Elisa Ferrell: 818
Angela McClure: 871 (27%)
Huntsville Board of Education District 4
Ricky Howard: 852
Ryan Renaud: 1,885