ELECTION RESULTS: Huntsville City Council, Board of Education races

  • Updated
WAAY Voting Results 5/24/22

Voters in Huntsville cast ballots in two contested city council and three contested board of education races on Tuesday.

Two races are undecided, leading to runoffs. Candidates must get 50% plus 1 vote to avoid a runoff.

David Little and Bill Yell will face off for the District 2 spot on the city council.

For the District 3 school board seat, incumbent Elisa Ferrell lost out to Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure. Those two are headed to the runoff.

The runoff races will be held Sept. 20

Here are all of Tuesday's results:

Huntsville City Council District 2

Drake Daggett: 189

Brian Foy: 447

David Little: 2,178 (43%) See our profile of him here

Danny Peters: 1,025

Bill Yell: 1,194 (24%) See our profile of him here

Huntsville City Council District 4

Mark Clouser: 1,125

Bill King: 1,716

Jackie Red: 55

Huntsville Board of Education District 2

Sean Lulofs: 1,358

Holly McCarty: 3,243

Jeniece Willis Wilmer: 312

Huntsville Board of Education District 3

Andrea Alvarez: 1,557 (48%)

Elisa Ferrell: 818

Angela McClure: 871 (27%)

Huntsville Board of Education District 4

Ricky Howard: 852

Ryan Renaud: 1,885

